Markel Corp Grows Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Markel Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned about 0.12% of Moody’s worth $51,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus reduced their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.47.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.54. The company had a trading volume of 281,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,816. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $354.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.