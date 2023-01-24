Markel Corp Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,067,000 after buying an additional 1,707,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $44.97. 4,188,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,625,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

