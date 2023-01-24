Markel Corp Has $13.92 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

