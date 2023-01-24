Markel Corp Purchases 29,916 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,916 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sony Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SONY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $119.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

