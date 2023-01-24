Martin Investment Management LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Martin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up 2.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.64. 303,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.48.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.36.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

