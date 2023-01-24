Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Stryker by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,512 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,484,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $494,315,000 after purchasing an additional 53,790 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,309,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,515,000 after purchasing an additional 186,134 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $397,457,000 after acquiring an additional 192,878 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

SYK stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $258.48. 360,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,876. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.32.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

