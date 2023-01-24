Martin Investment Management LLC Takes $144,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,118,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,431,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,644,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,210,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Haleon Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Haleon stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 5,223,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,993. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56.
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
