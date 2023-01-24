Martin Investment Management LLC Takes $144,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,118,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,431,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,644,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,210,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Haleon stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 5,223,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,993. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Argus started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

