Martin Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Martin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,584. The company has a market capitalization of $107.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

