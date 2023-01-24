Mask Network (MASK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $213.22 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Mask Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00013646 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $213.22 million and $77.21 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mask Network has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00410891 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,604.93 or 0.28841539 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00590155 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

