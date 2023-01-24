MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.30.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

