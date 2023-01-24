MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.30.
MasTec Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of MasTec stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasTec (MTZ)
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.