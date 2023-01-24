Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $71.86 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,757,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,809 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 6.4% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $71,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 19,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.91. 355,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.