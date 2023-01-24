Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 2,313 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 3.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $40,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 315.8% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 913,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $180,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.52.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.34. 1,811,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.15 and a 200 day moving average of $213.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.48 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

