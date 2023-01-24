McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Cut by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.96.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $268.27. 1,100,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,675. The firm has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

