McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sets New 52-Week High at $302.00

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $302.00 and last traded at $267.80, with a volume of 329760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.96.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.65 and its 200-day moving average is $260.84.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

