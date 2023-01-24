McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,721,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712,301 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 2.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $584,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 86.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 38.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Stock Down 0.4 %

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.68. The company had a trading volume of 296,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,973. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $238.59 and a one year high of $401.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

