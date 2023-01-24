Mdex (MDX) Market Cap Reaches $85.04 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Mdex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 2% against the dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $85.04 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,681,851 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

