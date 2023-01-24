Mdex (MDX) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

Mdex (MDX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Mdex token can currently be bought for $0.0933 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $88.13 million and $10.73 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00392308 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,309.48 or 0.27537118 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00592991 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,711,011 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

