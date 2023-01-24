Melco Resorts & Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 76,990 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 291% compared to the average daily volume of 19,695 call options.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 1.6 %

MLCO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 2,153,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,646. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.8% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,570,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,229 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after buying an additional 2,912,040 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.1% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,830,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,804,000 after buying an additional 3,936,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after buying an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after buying an additional 463,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

