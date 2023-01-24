Mengis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. 11,330,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,746,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

