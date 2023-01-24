Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32,149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,867 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,136. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.4 %

SLB stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,330,972. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

