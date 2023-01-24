Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 100,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $91.16.

