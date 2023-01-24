Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $395,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $99.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.