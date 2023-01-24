Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $851,000 Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mattel by 18.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,690,000 after buying an additional 2,170,439 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $35,094,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mattel by 2,303.4% during the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,201,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after buying an additional 1,151,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mattel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 23.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 676,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Up 0.1 %

MAT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 210,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.