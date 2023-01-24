Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 864 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after buying an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. 165,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.