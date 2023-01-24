Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 320 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in FedEx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in FedEx by 6.9% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 87,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 114.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after buying an additional 463,676 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in FedEx by 1,407.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,684 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.31. The stock had a trading volume of 216,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,603. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $256.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

