Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,017,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 28,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.96. 115,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,474. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

