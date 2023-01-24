Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.2% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.78.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,952 shares of company stock worth $1,935,336. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $489.11. The company had a trading volume of 338,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $217.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $486.89 and a 200-day moving average of $501.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

