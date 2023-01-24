Mengis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in General Mills by 11.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 11.3% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 865,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

