Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading Down 3.5%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 62,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,170,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

MRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.58). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.23%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 2,141,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,082,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,599,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $14,606,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

