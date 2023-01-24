Metawar (METAWAR) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Metawar has a market cap of $158.57 million and approximately $25.77 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00399245 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,357.60 or 0.28024063 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00598822 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00086013 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars.

