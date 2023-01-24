Metawar Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $180.63 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $180.63 million and approximately $3.77 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00086034 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

