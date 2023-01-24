MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOFG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MOFG opened at $32.88 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $513.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55.

Insider Activity

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,133.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $89,767.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 1,483 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $51,133.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $997,757. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.