Mina (MINA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.30 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Mina has a total market cap of $476.80 million and approximately $24.30 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002549 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 816,514,912 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 815,926,825.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.60506629 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $24,063,200.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

