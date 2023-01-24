Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NERV. JMP Securities lowered Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. 211,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,568. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.17. Analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

