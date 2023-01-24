Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.90

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Mirasol Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

In other news, insider Glenn Pountney acquired 563,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$23,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,122,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$257,124,000. In other news, insider Glenn Pountney acquired 563,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$23,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,122,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$257,124,000. Also, Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,060,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$865,446.54. Insiders have acquired a total of 689,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,702,796 in the last ninety days.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,120 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

