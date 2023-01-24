Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.90

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.
Mirasol Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01.
Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Mirasol Resources Company Profile
Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,120 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.
Featured Stories
- Insiders Buy Archer Aviation, Is This Stock About To Take Off?
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.