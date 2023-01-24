Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.01) per share.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.03. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.72% and a negative return on equity of 99.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of MIRM opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $629,336.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,714,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,611,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

