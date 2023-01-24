Moonbeam Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $257.87 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00078501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00056786 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025112 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 550,743,226 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

