Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $8.47 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for about $8.47 or 0.00036965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $51.88 million and $4.84 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,641,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,125,514 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

