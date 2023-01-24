Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.