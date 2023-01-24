Morgan Stanley Cuts Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target to $20.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s current price.

BRDG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $434.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.63. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

