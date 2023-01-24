Morgan Stanley Cuts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $80.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GILD opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.07. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences



Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

