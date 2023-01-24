Morgan Stanley Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $59.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.08.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ ZION traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.03. 578,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,049,000 after acquiring an additional 947,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,356,000 after purchasing an additional 596,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after purchasing an additional 516,551 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 429,080 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.