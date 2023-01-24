Morgan Stanley Lowers ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $5.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

ADCT stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $363.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 120.99%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

