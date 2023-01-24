Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,152.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 37,280 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 959,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,961,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock worth $29,085,716. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.