Morgan Stanley Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $197.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.71.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $180.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.74. The firm has a market cap of $349.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.