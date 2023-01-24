Morgan Stanley Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $140.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MPC. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $126.88 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $67.49 and a fifty-two week high of $128.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.24.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 756.3% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

