Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

