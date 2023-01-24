Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Down to $48.35

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.35, but opened at $40.29. Mosaic shares last traded at $47.93, with a volume of 92,963 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

