Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

MUR stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $58,110.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $459,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $58,110.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,495. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 293.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,146 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $31,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $23,246,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 153.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after purchasing an additional 724,779 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

