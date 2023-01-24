My DeFi Pet (DPET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $762,189.62

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $996,116.88 and approximately $762,189.62 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.70 or 0.01363689 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006650 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015542 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00032908 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.74 or 0.01681238 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

